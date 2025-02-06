66 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 66 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; Popivka, Ponomarenky, Studenok, Bachivsk, Havrylova Sloboda, Kucherivka, Chernatske, Dmytrivka, Malushyne, Bobylivka, Vysoke in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction today.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault attacks near Lozova, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 17 times near Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, Novoliubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodiazi. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, enemy aircraft attacked Siversk and Zvanivka using two guided bombs. The enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar. Russian invaders fired two guided aerial bombs at Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Dyliivka and Toretsk. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 15 attacks, with two firefights still ongoing. Novooleksandrivka came under an air strike with two guided bombs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. One firefight is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novosilka and dropped two GABs (guided aerial bombs) in the vicinity of Odradne.

The situation in other directions

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivs, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions.

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 26 air strikes, dropped a total of 40 guided aerial bombs and 287 artillery shellings on our troops' positions and populated areas.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.