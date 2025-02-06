Ukraine will have to hold elections. It is sign of a healthy democracy even during war - Kellogg

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, called it a sign of a healthy democracy that elections can be held in a country even during a war. However, Kyiv should not hold them right now.

According to Censor.NET, Kellogg said this on the air of the NewsMax TV channel.

"Ukrainians cannot hold elections right now because their Constitution states so. Ukrainians should not hold elections until the fighting stops. However, the time will come when Ukraine will have to hold elections, and that will be a sign of a healthy democracy," said Trump's special envoy.

He emphasized, "This does not mean that Zelenskyy must step down, no."

"A hallmark of a healthy democracy is the willingness and ability to hold elections even during wartime. So I believe this is a positive sign," Kellogg explained, adding that the United States also held elections during wartime.

Earlier, Keith Kellogg said that the United States wants Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections after a possible ceasefire agreement is concluded.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that the United States had not discussed with the Ukrainian side the need to hold elections in the country by the end of 2025.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there can be no elections in Ukraine during martial law. To do this, the constitution and legislation must be changed.

