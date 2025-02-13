ENG
News
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones – Air Force

Shaheds

On the evening of February 13, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • UAV in southwestern Kharkiv region, heading west;
  • UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading northwest.

Update on UAV movement

  • UAVs in eastern Mykolaiv and western Kherson regions, heading northwest;
  • UAV in the east of Kirovohrad region, heading northwest;
  • UAVs in the south-east, center and north-west of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-west;
  • UAV in the west of Kharkiv region, heading west;
  • UAVs in the east of Sumy region, heading southwest;
  • New UAV groups in the northeast of Sumy region, heading southwest (Chernihiv region).
  • Reconnaissance UAV in Chernihiv region, possible air defense operation.

