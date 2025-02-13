Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones – Air Force
On the evening of February 13, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack UAVs
- UAV in southwestern Kharkiv region, heading west;
- UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading northwest.
Update on UAV movement
- UAVs in eastern Mykolaiv and western Kherson regions, heading northwest;
- UAV in the east of Kirovohrad region, heading northwest;
- UAVs in the south-east, center and north-west of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-west;
- UAV in the west of Kharkiv region, heading west;
- UAVs in the east of Sumy region, heading southwest;
- New UAV groups in the northeast of Sumy region, heading southwest (Chernihiv region).
- Reconnaissance UAV in Chernihiv region, possible air defense operation.
