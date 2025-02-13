US access to Ukrainian resources is another part of security guarantees – Kellogg

U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg considers the agreement on access to Ukrainian minerals initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the creation of an "economic partnership" (as he described the "agreement" on rare earth resources - ed.) also "provides security for Ukraine."

"They (Ukrainians - ed.) know that the United States is economically involved and that we have an economic interest in Ukraine. This is another part of the security guarantee for Ukraine, and they should see it that way," Kellogg said.

Read more: Terms of peace settlement are being discussed behind Zelenskiy’s back. Ukraine’s fate appears to be sealed - Bloomberg

Trump's special envoy hopes that over the next few days Kyiv will agree to the US proposal, "and we will reach some kind of agreement that will lay the groundwork for the future."

"We are not talking about one or two dollars. We're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of rare earth minerals potential that we have here in Ukraine. Ukraine is very, very rich in rare earth minerals, and we have to take advantage of it," Kellogg added.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had received the first draft of a partnership agreement from the United States.

As a reminder, Trump recently said he wants to sign a $500 million deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

Read more: China proposes to organise Trump-Putin summit without Zelenskyy - WSJ