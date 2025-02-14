ENG
Trump announced a meeting of representatives of US, Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia next week

Trump announced meeting of representatives of Ukraine, United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump said that a meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will take place next week.

This is reported by The Washington Post, Censor.NET informs.

"Tomorrow (February 14. - Ed.) There will be a meeting in Munich, and next week there will be a meeting in Saudi Arabia. Not with me or President Putin, but with high-ranking officials," he said.

"Ukraine will also be part of this meeting, and we will see if we can end this terrible war," Trump added.

Also remind, that on February 12, 2025, Trump said that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would probably take place in Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 14, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Trump: Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and United States to meet in Munich tomorrow

