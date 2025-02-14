Who can believe that Ukrainians will put down their weapons for clumsy agreement? - French Foreign Minister Barrot

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot believes that a peace agreement that does not give Ukraine confidence in its security has no chance of success.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Who can believe that after three years of heroic resistance to the aggressor with the support of allies, Ukrainians can put down their weapons for a clumsy agreement that does not guarantee their security in the long term?" - he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump had created a window of opportunity, and only Zelenskyy could negotiate peace now.

