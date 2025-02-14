3 802 59
Russian representatives will not attend Munich conference, they have not been accredited - head of event Heusgen
Russian representatives will not attend the Munich Security Conference because they have not been accredited.
According to Censor.NET, citing Deutschlandfunk, this was stated by the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen.
He urged to be cautious about statements from Washington that high-ranking representatives of the United States and Russia are planning to hold talks at the conference.
Heusgen said that no representative of the Russian government had been accredited.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that representatives of Ukraine and Russia would meet at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February.
