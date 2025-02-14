By attacking Chornobyl NPP, Russia once again demonstrates that it is threat to entire world - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna commented on the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP and called for increased pressure on Russia and maximum military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Estonian minister wrote about this in the social network X.

"With the attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Russia has once again demonstrated that it is a threat to the whole world. For the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the world, Russia must be forced to change course. It's time to maximize military assistance to Ukraine and put pressure on Russia," the statement said.

Watch more: Peskov on Russia’s strike on ChNPP: This is provocation, our military does not do this. VIDEO

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter over Unit 4 was damaged, as well as equipment in the crane maintenance garage.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl NPP.