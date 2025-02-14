Zelenskyy will go to Saudi Arabia: there will be no meeting with Russians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists in Munich, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he will visit the United Arab Emirates to discuss the humanitarian program and the exchange of prisoners. He will then travel to Saudi Arabia to discuss the same issues.

After that, Zelenskyy will visit Turkey and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The President emphasized that meetings with Russian representatives are not scheduled during these three visits.

"I don't want to just meet with Russians. When we talk about the order of meetings, I have already said, first America, then Europe, and then the Russians," Zelenskyy explained.

Meeting in Saudi Arabia

On February 12, 2025, Trump said that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would likely take place in Saudi Arabia.

Trump also said that a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

