Russia is preparing 15 divisions for Belarus: This issue will be discussed with Trump – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia plans to train 15 divisions, totaling 100-150 thousand troops, in 2025 to reinforce the Belarusian front. This issue will be discussed during his next conversation with US President Donald Trump.

He said this at a press briefing before the Munich conference, Censor.NET reports.

"The issue of North Korea is a specific case. This is not a theory, but a specifics. This is clearly a matter of dragging a second country into a war. There was no time for this, but I think there will be more: we will talk with President Trump about what the Russians are going to do with Belarus. We are clearly aware of this. I think we may have an opportunity to talk tomorrow. Or maybe even today," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that in 2025, the Russian army will train 15 divisions of 100 to 150 thousand troops, which could pose a threat to Ukraine, Poland, or the Baltic states.

"Do you know what is happening to Belarusians? No one thinks about it. Already this year, Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction. We think they will all be on the territory of Belarus, or partially. It will be 100-150 thousand people. It's just a big grouping. I'm not sure that this group will attack Ukraine. Maybe, but they can go both to Ukraine... and to Poland or the Baltic countries," the president said.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, February 5, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would try to deploy troops in Belarus to drag Minsk into a war against Ukraine.

