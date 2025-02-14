Court takes into custody People’s Deputy Bondar suspected of misappropriation of UZ funds – SAPO

A court has taken into custody the current People's Deputy Viktor Bondar, who is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of more than UAH 140 million during the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

"On February 14, 2025, the HACC granted the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the Acting Prosecutor General, to change the measure of restraint to the current People's Deputy, one of the organizers of the seizure of more than UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Given that the suspect did not post UAH 100 million bail set by the court, the prosecution filed a motion with the court to change the measure of restraint from bail to detention with an alternative to bail," the statement said.

As noted, after hearing the arguments of the parties, the court partially granted the motion and imposed a preventive measure against the suspect in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail.

It is reported that the suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom to comply with the court decision.

What preceded it?

On 17 January, the NABU, together with the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, served Bondar with a notice of suspicion. According to the investigation, the People's Deputy, together with an accomplice entrepreneur, developed a scheme to supply products to Ukrzaliznytsia at inflated prices. As a result, the company suffered losses of more than UAH 140 million.

It was reported that on January 21, a preventive measure of detention with the option of UAH 190 million bail would be requested for People's Deputy Bondar.

On Friday, January 24, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a motion to impose a preventive measure on People's Deputy Viktor Bondar. The investigating judge refused to take the People's Deputy into custody and decided to release him on bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

On February 4, Bondar failed to pay the bail of UAH 100 million set by the High Anti-Corruption Court in the case of misappropriation of Ukrzaliznytsia funds.