Russia attacks Chornobyl NPP with kamikaze drone "Geranium-2": SSU shows wreckage. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Chornobyl nuclear power plant with a Shahed-type kamikaze drone called 'Geran-2,' equipped with an explosive warhead and wreckage of the Russian drone has been found

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, inside and near the shelter, the SSU found the wreckage of a Russian drone body with a warhead and serial number.

It has been established that the occupiers attacked the Chornobyl NPP with a kamikaze drone called Geranium-2 of the Shahed type. To maximise firepower, this attack drone was equipped with an explosive warhead. According to experts, the Rashists deliberately targeted this particular facility.

The hit damaged the structure of the shelter. Comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the Russian Federation's crime and bring the perpetrators to justice are ongoing.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the opening of criminal proceedings over the Russian attack on the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4. Relevant authorities are working at the scene. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

