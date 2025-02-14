Sybiha and Grossi held urgent meeting: Both Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia to be on agenda at next IAEA Board of Directors meeting

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Munich.

"I had an urgent meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Munich to discuss the Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

I handed over a letter from the Minister of Energy of Ukraine regarding the consequences of the strike. We call for a decisive international response to Russia's nuclear blackmail," the statement said.

The parties also discussed Russia's ongoing occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, emphasizing that Russia continues to block the IAEA rotation and hold the plant hostage.

"We agreed that ZNPP should return under the control of Ukraine. Both Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia will be discussed at the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Directors," Sybiha said.

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter over Unit 4 was damaged, as well as equipment in the crane maintenance garage.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl NPP.