Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Friday, February 14, Russian attack drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs," it was reported at 7:33 pm.

"Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - threat of enemy attack UAVs!", - it was reported at 8:29 pm.

"Enemy UAV in the southeast of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north," was reported at 8:31 p.m.

Subsequently, the AF reported that:

Attention! Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region)! Enemy UAVs from the south are heading in your direction!

Donetsk region - threat of enemy attack UAVs! UAVs in the west of Donetsk region, heading northwest.

New groups of enemy attack UAVs enter Zaporizhzhia region airspace from the TOT, heading north/northwest.

Hostile UAVs enter Donetsk region from the TOT, heading north/northwest.

Kharkiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from the south!

Attention, Dnipro city! Enemy UAVs from the southeast are heading in your direction!

At 9:12 p.m., it was reported that:

New groups of enemy attack UAVs enter Zaporizhzhia region airspace from the TOT, heading north/northwest;

UAV in the east of Zaporizhzhia region, heading north/northwest;

UAV in the south-east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north-west (vector - Dnipro city);

UAVs in the south and central part of Kharkiv region, heading north.

At 9:18 p.m., AF reported a UAV from the northwest in the direction of Kharkiv.

Updated information on the movement of enemy UAVs

At 9:25 p.m., the UAVs reported new groups of enemy strike UAVs entering Kharkiv region airspace from the north from Belgorod region, heading south/southwest.

The following were also reported:

It was also reported about:

Poltava region - the threat of enemy attack UAVs from the south;

Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - threat of enemy attack UAVs from the southeast;

Attention, Sumy! An enemy UAV from the southeast is heading in your direction!

