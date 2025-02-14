Baerbock on Russia’s return to G7: there can be no normal cooperation with Putin’s Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock commented on US President Donald Trump's statement about Russia's return to the G7.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

During the Munich Security Conference, Baerbock said she was skeptical about the prospects for Russia's return to the G7.

"As partners in the G7, we have made it clear repeatedly over the last three years after this brutal full-scale Russian invasion: There can be no normal cooperation with this Russia, with Putin's Russia," she emphasized.

At the same time, the German foreign minister added that "if we all return to the path of peace" and Russia's policy changes, "this will of course also mean that we can resume cooperation in a variety of areas."

The day before, Trump said he would like Russia to return to the Group of Seven (G7) and called its exclusion a "mistake."