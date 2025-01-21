All of Ukraine’s financial needs for 2025 have been covered by EU and G7

Thanks to the macro-financial mechanisms of the European Union and the G7, Ukraine's financial needs in 2025 will be fully covered.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was announced by Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and Minister of Finance of Poland, which currently holds the EU presidency, Andrzej Domanski, during a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of the EU Council on Economic and Financial Affairs.

Thus, European officials emphasized that thanks to the assistance of the European Union and the Group of Seven, Ukraine will be fully financially secure in 2025.

"The support of Ukraine's international partners remains vital to enable Ukraine to withstand the ongoing aggression, maintain macroeconomic stability, and continue its recovery efforts.

It is also noted that, thanks to partners from the EU and G7, Ukraine's financial needs for 2025 are covered by the Euroloan Initiative (a G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with up to $50 billion in guarantees of extraordinary revenues from Russian frozen assets - Ed.), as well as our Ukraine Facility mechanism," Dombrovskis said.

In turn, Domanski added that in addition to the fact that Ukraine's financial needs for 2025 are covered, part of the financial needs for 2026 are also covered.

He noted that this result does not depend on decisions that the new US administration may make.

"The fact that Ukraine is financially secured for this year means that it does not depend on any decision that the United States may make," Domanski emphasized.

In addition, the Polish minister noted that the European Union "will closely monitor the situation and will be ready to provide any further assistance if needed."

