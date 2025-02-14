Europe has important role to play in negotiations to end war in Ukraine – Wang Yi

Europe should be involved in the peace process regarding Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, as quoted by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

The Chinese Foreign Minister welcomed the talks between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that Europe should also be involved in the peace process.

"China would like to see all its efforts to achieve peace, especially if the US comes to a common understanding with Russia. This war is taking place on European soil. Europe should play an important role in this process," Wang Yi said.

The Chinese diplomat also rejected the possibility that China would reduce Russian gas imports to put pressure on Russia. He said that Beijing should put the interests of its people first.

"If China does not buy gas from Russia, then from what other country will it be able to buy so much gas? We must be responsible for our people," the Chinese foreign minister said.

