Minerals agreement will not be signed today, it needs to be finalized, - media sources in Presidential Administration

Today, 22 February 2025, the agreement on rare earth metals between Ukraine and the United States will not be signed.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the Office of the President informed Suspilne about this.

"There are still unanswered questions, the document needs work," the source said.

Yesterday, Suspilne's sources in the OP also said that they had been working all night on an agreement on rare earths. However, the question of security guarantees remained.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Zelenskyy could sign a minerals agreement with the US on 22 February. Later, Sky News said that Zelenskyy was not ready to sign the agreement with the US on minerals, as it contains only unilateral commitments by Ukraine.

Read more: US wants to take more from Ukraine than it paid for its defense - CNN on fossil fuel deal

Fossil fuel agreement with the US

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to strike a $500bn deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had broken the deal on rare earth metals. The agreement was needed so that the US could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law".