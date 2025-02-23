Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky urges not to forget that it was Russia that started war in Ukraine

We should not forget that it was the Russian Federation that invaded Ukraine and continues its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

According to Censor.NET, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky wrote about this in the social network X.

"At night, Russia sent 267 drones to Ukraine, the most since the beginning of the war. While some are trying to rewrite history, let's not forget that it was Russia that unleashed this aggression and invaded Ukrainian territory. Putting pressure on someone who has been attacked to surrender is short-sighted and irresponsible," the diplomat wrote.

As a reminder, on the night of Sunday, February 23, 2025, Russian troops used a record number of attack drones against Ukraine - 267, 138 of which were shot down by air defense, 119 (imitation drones) were lost.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a nighttime drone attack had caused consequences in three districts. It was also reported that the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, and a house and cars were damaged.

According to the Air Force, a total of 138 out of 267 Shaheds were destroyed, and another 119 drones were lost in the area.