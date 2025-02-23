Ukraine is first in world to create Unmanned Systems Forces, - Syrskyi

Ukraine has become the first country in the world to create an unmanned systems force.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"We were the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces," he said.

According to him, in 2024, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces hit 377 targets in Russia.

See more: Syrskyi discussed Ukraine’s defence needs and training of our military with Bundeswehr Inspector General Breuer. PHOTO

"We are already striking deep into the Russian Federation at a distance of 1700 km. And this distance is constantly increasing," Syrskyi added.

Earlier it was reported that in the six months of its existence, the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted more than 220 operations to defeat the enemy in depth on the territory of the Russian Federation.