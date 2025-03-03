Some European countries propose to continue war for another year to weaken Russia - Rubio

The Europeans propose to continue fighting for another year until Russia starts begging for peace.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CNN.

He said that one of the EU ministers had allegedly told him that the fighting would continue ‘until Russia starts begging for peace’.

However, the US considers this approach unrealistic. And President Trump ‘does not support this policy’.

Rubio said that President Trump and his team would resume dialogue with Ukrainian officials ‘when they are ready for peace’.

