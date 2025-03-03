Ground Forces on Russian missile attack on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: There are dead and wounded. Investigation and establishment of circumstances is ongoing

On 1 March, one of the units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became the target of an enemy missile attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The command and personnel of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine express their deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the servicemen who died as a result of this missile attack," the statement said.

It is also noted that a thorough investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The military law enforcement service and law enforcement agencies are provided with all the necessary information to ensure maximum transparency of the investigation.

"We remind you that the Russian occupiers carry out not only missile but also information and psychological attacks.

We call on all citizens and media representatives not to succumb to the enemy's manipulations and not to disseminate unverified information.

We continue to fulfil our duties with a certain dedication and professionalism, protecting our country and its citizens," the Land Forces added.

As a reminder, on 1 March, social media reported that Russian troops had fired an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile with a cluster munition at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In particular, MP Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this. On 3 March, the information was confirmed by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OSGT "Khortytsia" Mykhailo Drapatyi.