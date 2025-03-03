Russia is preparing for offensive in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russian troops continue preparations for assault operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, not ruling out the possibility of active hostilities in these areas.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In January, they fulfilled their recruitment plans by 107%. This issue remains relevant, and the Russian authorities have no problem manning the troops and replenishing losses," Skibitskyi said.

The enemy's greatest activity is currently observed in the Pokrovsk direction, in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, but plans for an offensive in southern Ukraine remain relevant.

He noted that the threat of a Russian offensive in the southern regions of Ukraine remains high. The Kremlin officially declares Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as ‘new territories’ included in the Russian constitution, which explains Russia's plans for their further occupation.

In addition, the Russian command is considering options for an offensive in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region. This could increase the threat of missile and artillery strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Skibitskyi also said that in 2024, the number of Russian contractors with criminal records would increase from 15% to 30%. In 2025, this figure could reach one-third of all Russian army personnel.

"These will be people who are under investigation, in prison or serving suspended sentences. And the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is already facing this problem - what to do with these people, how to work with them," explained the DIU representative.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian servicemen receive a one-time payment of $20,000 to $25,000 for signing the first contract.

"In 2024, the plan for manning the army through contract recruitment was not only fulfilled, but exceeded by at least 10,000 servicemen. This is due to the fact that Russian mercenaries receive one-time payments from the Russian Ministry of Defence for signing a contract, payments from local authorities, and payments from the enterprises where the serviceman works. In addition, each region of the Russian Federation has a clear plan for how many people they should recruit into the armed forces. And Russia has a very serious responsibility if this plan is not fulfilled," Skibitskyi said.

