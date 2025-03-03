It was mistake not to invite Baltic states to summit in London, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

The decision not to invite the Baltic states to the summit in London on March 2 was a mistake.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Censor.NET reports citing LRT.

"Now there are noticeable European efforts aimed at forming this table and the agenda for future peace talks. Such representation is possible provided that all countries are at the negotiating table, either at the regional level or in groups or blocs," he said.

The Minister explained that one of the formats could be negotiations with the participation of the Nordic and Baltic countries. At the first Weimar+ meetings, the Danish prime minister represented these countries, and this model was positively evaluated.

"Why Denmark? We have repeatedly emphasized this. Because Denmark holds the presidency of the North Baltic Eight this year, will also hold the presidency of the European Union for the next six months, and is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. So it is a natural role for us to take on," said Budris.

"When the circle is expanding, when this time not only Denmark but also other Nordic countries were present, it would be a mistake not to invite the Baltic states. We have made this clear," he summarized.

The summit in London on March 2, 2025

As a reminder, on March 2, 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than 10 other European leaders in London.

The Baltic states were not invited to today's summit in central London and are said to be "very unhappy" with this decision.

Following the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an additional 1.6 billion pounds for air defense missiles for Ukraine, which will be manufactured in Britain.