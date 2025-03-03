Russia’s missile strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: criminal proceedings opened - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal investigation into the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of Russian missile fire at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI, Censor.NET informs.

The SBI expressed its condolences to the families of the dead and wounded, stressing the importance of an impartial and thorough investigation of the incident, as well as bringing the perpetrators to justice.

A special joint team of law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude to military service under martial law or a combat situation).

On 1 March, social media reported that Russian troops had fired an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile with a cluster munition at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In particular, MP Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this.On 3 March, the information was confirmed by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OSGT "Khortytsia" Mykhailo Drapatyi.

