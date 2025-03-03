Fico says he can block EU summit decision on Ukraine by stopping gas transit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he could block the decision of the European Union summit on further assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Česke Novyny.

The prime minister threatens to do so if the leaders of the European bloc do not support Bratislava's demand that the EU call on Kyiv to resume natural gas transit through its territory.

"It may happen that I will block the adoption of conclusions on large-scale financial and military assistance to Ukraine in relation to the war," Fico said.

At the same time, he admitted the possibility of a compromise on Bratislava's proposal for gas transit through Ukraine.

Stopping Russian gas transit

As a reminder, at 07:00 on January 1, 2025, the transportation of Russian natural gas through Ukraine was stopped in the interests of national security.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that Ukraine had duly informed the European Commission about the termination of gas transit. European countries are prepared.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has also previously threatened to stop exporting electricity to Ukraine and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian refugees in response to the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "beggar and blackmailer."

Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was "obviously mistaken" in hoping that his shadowy schemes with Moscow would exist indefinitely.