Reports from border confirm US statements on suspension of aid to Ukraine - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that information from the border and the aid hub in Yasenka confirms reports of the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, which puts Europe in a difficult situation.

He said this at the opening of a meeting of the Polish government, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"The situation is serious, I do not need to convince anyone that it requires special concentration from the government," Tusk said.

"We will make decisions that will require the full solidarity of the state, your ministries. There are days and weeks coming when it is absolutely necessary to stop fruitless discussions, prestige disputes, coalition disagreements. The government will have to make decisions "in a kind of extraordinary mode," Tusk said.

Tusk also noted that there is no reason to doubt the authenticity of the statements made by American representatives, as information coming from the Polish center in Jasionka confirms the suspension of military aid.

"Reports coming from the border, from our center in Jasionka, confirm the statements of the American side. This, of course, puts Europe, Ukraine, and Poland in a more difficult situation, but we have to cope with this situation," the Prime Minister added.

Read more: Suspension of US aid will lead to "more Bakhmuts" - Economist

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.