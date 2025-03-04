US turn to Russia will not bring peace to Ukraine, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has expressed doubts about the change in the Donald Trump administration's approach to Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that such a course is unlikely to end the war.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

Valtonen noted that she was "a little worried" about the report of the US order to suspend offensive cyber operations against Russia during the negotiations to end the war. The Pentagon has denied such actions, but the Finnish minister saw it as a potential element of the White House's strategy to find ways to de-escalate.

"This is probably part of a larger strategy that the White House has chosen to see if this course of action can lead to peace, effectively calm Russia and put some pressure on Ukraine," Valtonen said.

She also noted that in her opinion, this course is a mistake, and that the Trump administration will eventually realize its ineffectiveness.

"In my personal opinion, it should be just the opposite, and I believe that President Trump and his team will eventually see that it probably doesn't work," Valtonen emphasized.

As noted, after taking office, Trump changed the US approach to the war in Ukraine by initiating negotiations with Moscow, which has already led to a deterioration in relations with Kyiv. This culminated in a tense meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States had suspended offensive cyber operations and planning attacks against Russia.