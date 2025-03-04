Tram driver in Prague who attacked Ukrainians with child is fired

The Prague transport company DPP has fired a tram driver who attacked a Ukrainian family with a child and kicked them out of the car the day before.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Prague International.

Deputy Mayor of Prague Zdenek Hřib said: "The driver of tram No. 7 is no longer a DPP employee. His xenophobic and aggressive behavior towards passengers with a child was unacceptable and contrary to the rules of the transport company."

Soon after, Prague Transport announced that it had conducted an internal investigation into the incident and admitted "The way in which the driver handled the current situation completely contradicts not only the internal rules of the CCI, but also Czech law and good customs."

"The CCI does not and will not tolerate such behavior. The CCI will use all legal means to resolve the case in terms of labor law," the company said last week. This essentially meant taking the necessary steps to fire the driver.

Earlier it was reported that a tram driver in Prague attacked a Ukrainian family with a child and kicked them out of the car.

The video shows the driver kicking the Ukrainian family out. The tram driver allegedly did not like the fact that the child was standing with his feet on the seat and looking out the window. The boy's grandfather testified that the child's shoes were clean, and the grandmother tried in every way to resolve the conflict, but to no avail. With shouts of "Get out! You have no right to be in this country," amid the child's sobs, the driver hit the 63-year-old man and kicked the family out of the car.