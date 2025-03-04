Zelenskyy: Russians will demand reduction of Ukrainian army, territorial concessions and political deformation of state during negotiations
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians have not changed their positions and demands regarding Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the video address of the head of state.
According to Zelenskyy, in potential negotiations, the Russians will demand from Ukraine
- reduction of the army;
- legal renunciation of territories;
- significant political deformation of Ukraine with the weakening of the Ukrainian Constitution.
"And I will say that in fact, as long as we all in Ukraine stand together and firmly, as long as we are here, no one will succeed - the peace will be worthy," the president said.
