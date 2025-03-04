Since beginning of day, 97 combat engagements took place in frontline, 30 of them in Kursk region – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, 97 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders conducted 40 air strikes using 59 GABs. In addition, the Russians deployed 783 kamikaze drones and fired 3828 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the area of Vovchansk but was repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted three assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

Read more: AFU Air Force destroyed enemy military facility in Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Russian personnel – General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Dibrova in the last day, with one firefight still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one hostile attack continues in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupants concentrated their efforts near Dachne and Toretsk. As of now, six combat engagements are over.

Watch more: Wounded Russian invader, having lost his legs, placed grenade under his head and detonated himself. VIDEO

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, invading units have tried to break through our defenses 17 times near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Ulakly, Andriivka and Oleksiivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Horikhove.

The enemy suffered significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 225 invaders in this area, 101 of them were killed. Five vehicles, five UAV control antennas, one anti-drone gun and five enemy satellite terminals were also destroyed, in addition to a car, an ATV and a satellite communications terminal being severely damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions ten times near Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne, two of the engagements are still ongoing. Yanvarske, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and Ivanivka were attacked with guided aerial bombs.

The enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Pryvilne and Charivne in the Huliaipole direction. At the same time, it carried out air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

See more: Russian soldiers surrendered after following instructions announced by drone. VIDEO

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Nesterianka, Novodanylivka and Kamianske, two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack, and Lvove came under an air strike.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 28 guided bombs, and carried out 364 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 128th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade "Dyke Pole" and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 878,070 people (+1350 per day), 10,252 tanks, 24,019 artillery systems, 21,290 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS