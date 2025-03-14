ENG
News Attack of UAVs
729 6

Russia launched 27 UAVs over Ukraine. 16 targets were shot down, 9 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on March 14, 2025. How many targets were shot down?

On the night of March 14, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09:00 a.m., the shooting down of 16 Shahed attack UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions was confirmed.

9 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences)," the report says.

The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the Russian attack.

shoot out (12935) Air forces (1416) Shahed (573) war in Ukraine (2207)
