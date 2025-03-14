Russians change tactics in northern Sumy region - in some areas of frontline they attack with infantry instead of SRG – OTG "Siversk"

In the north of the Sumy region, Russian troops are trying to use not only subversive reconnaissance groups (SRGs), but also small infantry groups.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group of troops, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vadym Mysnyk, said this on television.

"The tactics of sabotage and reconnaissance groups vary depending on the time of year, but for the most part, we should talk about combat activity now. The enemy is using small infantry groups rather than SRGs," said Mysnyk.

The spokesman assured that the Defense Forces are using the entire arsenal of weapons against enemy infantry groups. In particular, against subversive reconnaissance groups.

"The enemy is constantly using SRGs on the northern border, so we have a well-established defense system. We use all available technical means to detect such attempts in a timely manner (to advance) and destroy the enemy, so we have not recorded such attempts in the Chernihiv region since almost the New Year," he added.

According to Mysnyk, "In the north of Sumy region, such isolated cases occur, but our Defense Forces timely detect them, destroy them, and prevent them from infiltrating our territory, but the most combat activity on the border is carried out in those areas, on the flanks where our Defense Forces perform combat missions in the enemy's territory."

"As for the use of military equipment, the enemy is not doing well at all, because we detect such attempts on the approach to the border and destroy them as much as possible," the spokesman emphasized.

Earlier, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were trying to enter Sumy region almost along the entire border.

On March 13, the Defense Council of the Sumy region introduced a mandatory evacuation of the population from 8 settlements of Yunakivka and Myropillia communities in the Sumy district.