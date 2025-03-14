Russian army intensifies activity near Bilohorivka in Siversk direction – OTG Luhansk

Russian troops have intensified their activities in the Siversk direction near the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

This was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group, on Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy has significantly increased its use of FPV drones, making it much more difficult to deploy and withdraw personnel to and from positions. Unfortunately, in some areas, we are forced to keep our personnel in positions longer to preserve their lives. The enemy is actively carrying out assault operations and reinforcing the frontline on their side in preparation for further attacks on the town of Bilohorivka," he noted.

According to the spokesperson, no "serious activity" of the Russian army is observed in the southern part of the Siversk direction. At the same time, the occupants are constantly using motorcycles to get somewhere.

The number of enemy personnel in the Siversk direction has decreased due to the sheer intensity of assault operations there—each assault involves between 50 and 150 troops," added Zaporozhets.

According to Deepstate, Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russian army out of Fyholivka in Kharkiv region, but the Russian occupiers have made some advances in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.