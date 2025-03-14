TCR officer used non-lethal weapon during clash with civilian who attacked him with brass knuckles in Kharkiv – police. PHOTO

In Kharkiv, a clash arose between employees of a territorial centre for recruitment (TCR) and civilians, during which a soldier used a non-lethal weapon.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, videos of civilians being beaten by TCR employees are being shared on social media. At the same time, the police stressed that they are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

"According to preliminary information, during the mobilisation of the population, two civilians showed aggression and physically resisted the actions of the military. One of the men struck an employee of the TCR and SS in the face with brass knuckles, which led to a clash," law enforcement officers said.

In self-defence and to stop the aggression, the TCR employee, who had the appropriate permit, used a non-lethal weapon. He made several shots into the ground to prevent further development of the conflict.

Investigators have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). Investigative actions involving all participants in the incident, witnesses and eyewitnesses are ongoing.

The police called on citizens to comply with the law and to show mutual respect, stressing that all disputes should be resolved exclusively in the legal field.

"The final legal assessment of the actions of all participants will be provided after the pre-trial investigation is completed," the police added.

