In Kharkiv, men in balaclavas and military uniforms are beating civilians and firing pistol: ’Why f#ck are you beating people!?’ — ’Why is he running!?’. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing men wearing balaclavas and military uniforms beating several civilians and firing a gun.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the video claims that it is a group of TCR employees conducting "warning measures". Several civilian men can be seen on the recording. One of them is sitting by a tree, and people in military uniforms are beating him. Another man is standing nearby and arguing with several soldiers. During the quarrel, the man in uniform fired a pistol several times - not aiming and apparently to intimidate. One of the TCR employees showed a bruised face.
"Kharkiv. Mobilisation with a fight and shooting... Attack on civilians with the use of firearms," the commentary to the video reads.
Warning: Foul language!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password