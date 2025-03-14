ENG
In Kharkiv, men in balaclavas and military uniforms are beating civilians and firing pistol: ’Why f#ck are you beating people!?’ — ’Why is he running!?’. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing men wearing balaclavas and military uniforms beating several civilians and firing a gun.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video claims that it is a group of TCR employees conducting "warning measures". Several civilian men can be seen on the recording. One of them is sitting by a tree, and people in military uniforms are beating him. Another man is standing nearby and arguing with several soldiers. During the quarrel, the man in uniform fired a pistol several times - not aiming and apparently to intimidate. One of the TCR employees showed a bruised face.

"Kharkiv. Mobilisation with a fight and shooting... Attack on civilians with the use of firearms," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Foul language!

war (1038) shooting (342) Kharkiv (1257) TCR and SS (253) Kharkivska region (434) Kharkivskyy district (129)
