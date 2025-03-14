Intelligence, satellite data, and peacekeepers: Zelenskyy outlines methods to monitor ceasefire compliance

If a 30-day ceasefire agreement is reached with Russia, there are several ways to monitor compliance with the agreement.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, LB.ua reports, Censor.NET cites.

The first method, according to the president, is satellite data. The second is the intelligence of both Ukraine and the United States.

"If America receives a lot of this information from the Ukrainian side and from the Russian side, I think it will be possible to control all this today," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State added that in the future, a peacekeeping contingent as an additional force could control the risks of a possible Russian invasion. However, in this case, Zelenskyy said, the protection of air defense should be 100%.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that it would be easy to monitor the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia with the consent of both sides.

