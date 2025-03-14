Occupiers attacked Nikopol and four communities of district more than 10 times
During the day on March 14, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the Russians used artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.
Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.
"Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries," added the head of the RMA.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password