ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5455 visitors online
News Shelling of the Nikopol district
246 0

Occupiers attacked Nikopol and four communities of district more than 10 times

Shelling of Nikopol district

During the day on March 14, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians used artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.

See more: Occupiers attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, damaged houses, administrative building and gas pipeline. PHOTOS

"Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries," added the head of the RMA.

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Nikopol (672) Dnipropetrovska region (1309) Nikopolskyy district (140)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 