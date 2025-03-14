Rubio on Russia-U.S. talks: There are reasons for cautious optimism

After the talks between the United States and Russia on a ceasefire in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that there are "grounds for cautious optimism".

Thus, Rubio described the talks of US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow as "a very positive and productive meeting with President Putin yesterday."

"We will study the Russian position more closely, and the president will determine what the next steps will be. Suffice it to say, I think there are grounds for cautious optimism," he said.

Rubio also noted that "we continue to recognize that this is a difficult and complex situation" and emphasized that "it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be simple, but we certainly feel like we're at least a few steps closer to ending this war and bringing peace."

"Obviously, we will see what Russia and others are willing to do. It's not just Russia, obviously it has to be acceptable to Ukraine. We'll know more when Special Envoy Witkoff comes back and we'll have an opportunity to get together and discuss this, and obviously the final decision on the next steps will be up to the president," the US Secretary of State added.

As a reminder, the US president said on his social media account that the US side had "very good and productive discussions" with Vladimir Putin.

As you know, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow the day before.