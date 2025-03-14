Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Kursk region must "lay down their arms and surrender" – Putin. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has offered Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region to surrender, promising them 'guaranteed life and decent treatment'.

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

He said that he was 'sympathetic' to US President Donald Trump's calls to preserve the lives of Ukrainian troops.

However, Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops in Kursk should be regarded 'as terrorists'.

"For the US President's appeal to be effectively implemented, Ukraine's military and political leadership must issue a corresponding order for its military units to lay down their arms and surrender," he said.

'If Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region lay down their arms, their lives and dignified treatment will be guaranteed,' the Kremlin dictator added."

Read more: Syrskyi personally convinced military to launch offensive in Kursk region

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "spare" the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who are allegedly "completely surrounded", probably referring to the current situation in Kursk region.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the claims that the enemy had surrounded Ukrainian units in the Kursk region.