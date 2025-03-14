ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5455 visitors online
News Ukraine’s Membership in the EU
2 848 41

Zelenskyy: Only Hungary blocks decision on Ukraine’s EU membership

Zelenskyy names the country blocking Ukraine’s accession to the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the decision on Ukraine's membership in the European Union is being blocked by only one country - Hungary.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the European Union, the decision on Ukraine's membership in the EU is blocked by one country. This country is Hungary," the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, the final agreement to end the war will also include economic guarantees for Ukraine.

"Point No. 1 of economic guarantees for Ukraine is EU membership. No alternatives and no discussion. Neither the United States nor the members of the European Union, who are also aware of this, are against it. Everyone supports it, except for one country," the head of state said.

However, the president believes that when the final decision is made, the Hungarian authorities will "look at the US policy."

"I think Hungary will look at US policy," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: EU suspends €20bn military aid plan for Ukraine due to Hungary’s position, - Politico

Author: 

Hungary (402) Zelenskyi (6301) European Union (2698)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 