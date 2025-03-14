Zelenskyy: Only Hungary blocks decision on Ukraine’s EU membership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the decision on Ukraine's membership in the European Union is being blocked by only one country - Hungary.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the European Union, the decision on Ukraine's membership in the EU is blocked by one country. This country is Hungary," the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, the final agreement to end the war will also include economic guarantees for Ukraine.

"Point No. 1 of economic guarantees for Ukraine is EU membership. No alternatives and no discussion. Neither the United States nor the members of the European Union, who are also aware of this, are against it. Everyone supports it, except for one country," the head of state said.

However, the president believes that when the final decision is made, the Hungarian authorities will "look at the US policy."

"I think Hungary will look at US policy," Zelenskyy said.

