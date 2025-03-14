In six months, Umerov has failed to dismiss Spetstechnoexport head Petrov, who failed to supply army with weapons worth UAH 25 billion – Shabunin

In six months, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has failed to fire the head of Spetstechnoexport, Oleksii Petrov, who failed to supply the army with weapons worth UAH 25 billion.

This was written by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

Shabunin recalls that in October 2024, journalist Mykhailo Tkach discovered that under Petrov's leadership, the overpayment for ammunition in just ten contracts could have exceeded UAH 10 billion. The very next day after the investigation, the Cabinet of Ministers placed Spetstechnoexport (STE) under Umerov's authority, and he announced an audit of STE. A few days earlier, Umerov had pledged to 'see through the process of cleaning up the procurement system…' and to strip companies like STE of their import functions."

As in most cases, all of Umerov's high-profile statements remained empty promises, the AntAC head notes.

Read more: This week, "servants" are going to deceive IMF twice and EU once, - Shabunin

"The results of the audit are unknown. Petrov has not been fired. He continues to lead STE, which represents Ukraine at international exhibitions (for example, IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi)," the activist writes.

According to Shabunin, this is because Petrov headed the list of the Servant of the People party in Zakarpattia in the last local elections.