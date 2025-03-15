Air defense forces shot down 130 drones out of 178, 35 unmanned aerial vehicles - lost to location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and 178 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from five directions.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30 a.m., it was confirmed that 130 Shahed strike UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

38 enemy drones-simulators - lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Russian attack affected the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

Read more: Russians launch strike UAVs at Ukraine – Air Force (updated)