Police consider three versions of Hanul’s murder motives - Deputy Head of National Police Nebytov

The National Police is considering a contract killing committed in connection with the victim's professional and public activities, a murder motivated by personal animosity, and Russia's work as motives for the murder of activist Demian Hanul.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Head of the National Police Andrii Nebytov said this on the air of the telethon.

"We are considering three main versions. First of all, this is, of course, a contract killing committed in connection with the victim's professional and public activities. We are also considering the possibility that the murder was committed due to personal animosity," Nebytov said.

According to him, the investigation also does not rule out the possibility that Russia was involved in Hanul's murder, as the activist had an active pro-Ukrainian position.

"Of course, we are looking at the Russian trace because we know that this person was known for his pro-Ukrainian position," said the deputy head of the National Police.

As a reminder, on 14 March 2025, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown person killed activist Demian Hanul by shooting him.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demian Hanul, which took place today, 14 March. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the detention of a suspect in the murder of activist Demian Hanul.

See more: Suspect in murder of activist Hanul is 46-year-old deserter. Version of "Russian trace" is being checked — SSU. PHOTOS (updated)