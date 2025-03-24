Ukraine’s partner states fulfill obligations to supply F-16 and Mirage aircraft - Air Force

Ukraine's partner states in the aviation coalition are fulfilling their obligations to supply aircraft and train Ukrainian pilots.

This was stated by the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As noted, the training is conducted not only on F-16s, but also on Mirage aircraft, and instructors provide training in special training centers.

"These processes are ongoing, of course, they are not fast. A standard transition to F-16 requires much more time than the pilots have spent," Ihnat emphasized.

According to him, Ukrainian pilots who have already mastered Western aircraft continue to demonstrate high combat effectiveness.

"We can all see what F-16 pilots are doing today. For example, a pilot recently shot down six cruise missiles in one combat mission, having only four missiles, and he finished off the other two with a cannon. There have been no such cases in world history. This is an absolute record. Therefore, our partners are definitely learning from the experience we already have, both on the ground and in the sky," Ihnat said.