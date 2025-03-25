ENG
Shahed attack on Kyiv region: warehouses in two districts were on fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 25 March 2025, Russian troops once again attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military  Administration.

As noted, air defence forces were operating in the region. There are enemy targets downed.

"There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure," the RMA added.

Read more: Ukrainian Air Force spots Russian UAVs in several regions

Consequences of an enemy attack

As a result of an enemy attack, warehouses caught fire in Fastiv and Boryspil districts. The fires have been extinguished.

consequences of the attack on the Kyiv region on 25 March 2025
Operational services continue to work on detecting and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the evening, the enemy attacked Myrhorod district, two people were injured and an enterprise was damaged.

