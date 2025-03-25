Second round of US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia is over - media

The delegations of the United States and Ukraine have completed the second round of talks in Saudi Arabia.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing a source in the delegation, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian delegation had extended its stay in Saudi Arabia for another day for this meeting. There is no information on the topics of discussion.

On 24 March, in an evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after meeting with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia, the US delegation would meet again with the Ukrainian team.

We would also like to remind you that on Sunday evening, 23 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh. They lasted 12 hours.

Read more: UN and individual countries will be involved in talks between US and Russia, - member of Russian delegation Karasin