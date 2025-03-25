Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is joining EU – Costa

President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that EU membership is the best security guarantee for Ukraine.

He said this at the conference "Europe: Strength through Crisis" organized by the European Policy Center, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The best guarantee of security for Ukraine is to join Europe, and we are on a good track - the European Commission's assessment is very positive about what Ukrainians are doing to prepare for accession," he said.

Costa is impressed by how "a country that is at war, in this terrible situation, has the ability to implement reforms and achieve convergence goals to access the European Union."

"I don't know if it will be in 2030, 2028, 2032, I don't know. As you know, this is a merit-based process, and they achieve results. It may be earlier, it may be only in 2030, I don't know. The main thing is not the date, but the process and the common will to achieve it. At the same time, we need to prepare now for the future construction of Ukraine," added the President of the European Council.

