News production of ballistic missiles in russia
13 798 24

Russia maintains high level of production of X-101 and Kalibr missiles – DIU

What kind of missiles does Russia produce? Answer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russia currently maintains a high level of missile production, including X-101, Kalibr and Iskander.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"They, in fact... maintain a high level of missile production. What kind of missiles - X-101..., "Kalibr" - they are now restoring their arsenals and stocks that they spent during the missile strikes," he said.

According to him, the Russian Federation is currently paying a lot of attention to the production of Iskander missiles, primarily to achieve greater accuracy and destructive power.

"And no one has canceled hypersonic ones. "Kinzhal" and 'Zirkon' are what they are currently prioritizing for production, precisely what they consider to be high-precision weapons," Skibitskyi added.

