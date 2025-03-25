Russia may build satellite with nuclear weapons - US intelligence

In its annual threat assessment, the U.S. intelligence community said that Russia may be developing a satellite that will be equipped with nuclear weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

The report emphasizes that such weapons can pose a serious threat to global security. In addition, it is noted that the war in Ukraine has given Moscow the opportunity to gain new experience with Western weapons and intelligence.

The analysts also concluded that although Russia is unlikely to achieve a "full-fledged" victory in the war against Ukraine, its military resources remain significant.

It has been recently reported that despite Vladimir Putin's rhetoric and changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine, Moscow is not inclined to use nuclear weapons due to the lack of a clear military advantage.

